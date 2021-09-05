Three Bangladeshi universities appear in Times Higher Education ranking

Three Bangladeshi universities have managed to secure their position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022, with only Dhaka University among top 1000 universities of the world, reports BSS.

Dhaka University has managed to secure its position in the range of 800-1000 after years of being out of 1000 universities while Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) slipped to the 1200+bracket from 1000+ bracket in 2020.