Top ULAB graduates receive gold medals

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liberation Arts, Prof. Imran Rahman, handed over gold medals to the top graduates of the university in a recent event on 26 May 2022.

The awards had been announced in ULAB's Online Convocation 2021, to Radia-Al-Rashid (BA English), Jacklin Pew Bose (MA English), Shamael Mortuza (MA English), and SAM Raihanur Rahman (MA English).