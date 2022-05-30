Education

Top ULAB graduates receive gold medals

Prothom Alo English Desk
ULAB VC Prof Imran Rahman with the gold medalists
ULAB VC Prof Imran Rahman with the gold medalists

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liberation Arts, Prof. Imran Rahman, handed over gold medals to the top graduates of the university in a recent event on 26 May 2022.

The awards had been announced in ULAB's Online Convocation 2021, to Radia-Al-Rashid (BA English), Jacklin Pew Bose (MA English), Shamael Mortuza (MA English), and SAM Raihanur Rahman (MA English).

The programme was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shamsad Mortuza, Treasurer Dr. Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Registrar Lt Col Md. Foyzul Islam (Retd), Arifa Ghani Rahman, Head of English and Humanities and parents of the gold medalists.

Read more from Education
Post Comment