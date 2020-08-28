‘Tricky moment’ for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of COVID-19: WHO

Europe is entering a “tricky moment” with the new school year, and while classrooms have not played a major role in spreading coronavirus, there is growing evidence of youth infecting others at social gatherings, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Throughout the summer, countries on the continent have recorded higher numbers of COVID-19 infections among young people, Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a news briefing.

“It may be that the younger people are not necessarily going to die from it, but it’s a tornado with a long tail. It’s a multi-organ disease, so the virus is really attacking the lungs, but also the heart and other organs,” Kluge said.