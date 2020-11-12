MoU signed to provide low-cost data to students, faculties of public, private universities

University Grant Commission (UGC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grameenphone in an effort to facilitate the online classes in different public and private universities during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

UGC secretary Ferdous Zaman and Grameenphone CEO Kazi Mahbub signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides on Thursday.

As per the MoU, the Grameenphone will provide internet data package at low cost to the students and faculty members of different private and public universities, said a press release issued on Thursday.