MoU signed to provide low-cost data to students, faculties of public, private universities

University Grant Commission (UGC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grameenphone in an effort to facilitate the online classes in different public and private universities during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports UNB.
UGC secretary Ferdous Zaman and Grameenphone CEO Kazi Mahbub signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides on Thursday.
As per the MoU, the Grameenphone will provide internet data package at low cost to the students and faculty members of different private and public universities, said a press release issued on Thursday.
UGC chairman professor Kazi Shahidullah presided over the ceremony at zoom platform.
Addressing the event, the UGC chairman said, “The agreement will play an important role in running online education activities and meet the need of students.”
He also thanked Grameenphone to facilitate the initiative.
Students of public and private universities will be provided with internet bandwidth of state-owned mobile operator Teletalk at a nominal price to help continue their online education activities.
University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) made the disclosure through a press release on 2 September, saying students of the universities under UGC run platform BdREN will get the opportunity.
BdREN is a high performance data Communications network providing connectivity among higher education and research institutions in both public and private sectors.