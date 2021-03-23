ULAB signs MoU with the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, better known as RUDN University, at a recent ceremony at the ULAB's permanent campus in Dhaka.
ULAB’s vice-chancellor Professor HM Jahirul Haque and the Russian university’s rector Professor Oleg Yastrebov signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.
Minister-Counsellor Sergei A Popov and Attaché Amatulla Khanova from the Russian Embassy in Dhaka attended as representatives of the RUDN University.
ULAB’s pro-vice-chancellor Professor Shamsad Mortuza and head of its media studies and journalism department Professor Jude William R Genilo attended the signing ceremony.
The document lays the groundwork for the development of cooperation between the two universities, providing for academic exchange programmes, organisation of scientific and practical events, exchange of scientific and research data as well as the implementation of joint projects.