ULAB signs MoU with the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, better known as RUDN University, at a recent ceremony at the ULAB's permanent campus in Dhaka.

ULAB’s vice-chancellor Professor HM Jahirul Haque and the Russian university’s rector Professor Oleg Yastrebov signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Minister-Counsellor Sergei A Popov and Attaché Amatulla Khanova from the Russian Embassy in Dhaka attended as representatives of the RUDN University.