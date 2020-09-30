UNDP, ULAB join hands in building youth capacity

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) for collaborations toward building youth capacity in online communications for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In the first phase, an online documentary filmmaking course for university students in the field of Sustainable Development Goals will be launched.
The students will have the opportunity of winning an all-new accolade in the next Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) in 2022’s newest category, “UNDP-ULAB Documentary Film Award”.
This category will award documentaries with themes related to the SDGs.
Both UNDP and ULAB recognised their shared commitment to the development of the youth in creative sectors and building leadership qualities such as integrity, transparency, and accountability both in their private and public lives.
Through the arrangement of workshops, master-classes and seminars to accelerate students’ learning, this partnership aims to unlock the creative potential of university students.
The partnership is believed to be forged in light of UN’s 75th-anniversary theme, “shaping our future together.”
UNDP’s support for the youth is multifaceted—from technology to creative fields of expression such as filmmaking.