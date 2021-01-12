UNICEF asks countries to open schools

Many countries have been kept their schools closed for nearly a year even though educational institutions are not the drivers of COVID-19 transmission.

Urging to open schools, UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said this in a statement on Tuesday.

She said, “As we enter the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as cases continue to soar around the world, no effort should be spared to keep schools open or prioritize them in reopening plans.”

“Despite overwhelming evidence of the impact of schools closure on children, many countries have been kept their schools closed for nearly a year," Fore said.