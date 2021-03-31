Univ admission: Online application begins from 1 April

A notice seeking application for cluster admission tests under 19 general, science and technology universities has been issued.
Aspiring students of the 2020-21 academic (honours) session are called to apply online at www.gstadmission.ac.bd between 1 and 15 April.
This year, admission tests on science, humanities, and commerce will be held in three separate dates, the notice says.
Secretary of the central admission test committee, Md Ohiduzzaman, also the registrar of the Jagannath University, signed the notice.
Applicants will not have to pay any fee for the initial application. The successful students of the HSC or equivalent examinations under 2019 and 2020 sessions can apply for the admission tests.
Applicants from science group must have a minimum total GPA 8.00 in the SSC and HSC or equivalent exams while commerce group students require a minimum total GPA 7.50 and humanities group students require GPA 7.00.
Students with GPA below 3.50 in any exam, cannot apply, the notice says.
After evaluation of merit, universities will notify the primary eligible students through their respective websites.
Schedule
A unit (science) admission test will be held on 19 June while B unit (humanities) admission test on 26 June and C unit (commerce) admission test on 3 July.
The 1-hour test will start from 12:00PM.
Cluster admission tests for the universities
Jagannath University, Islamic University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Comilla University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jessore University of Science and Technology, Begum Rokeya University, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, University of Barishal, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Rabindra University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Sheikh Hasina University and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.