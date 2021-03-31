Univ admission: Online application begins from 1 April

A notice seeking application for cluster admission tests under 19 general, science and technology universities has been issued.

Aspiring students of the 2020-21 academic (honours) session are called to apply online at www.gstadmission.ac.bd between 1 and 15 April.

This year, admission tests on science, humanities, and commerce will be held in three separate dates, the notice says.

Secretary of the central admission test committee, Md Ohiduzzaman, also the registrar of the Jagannath University, signed the notice.

Applicants will not have to pay any fee for the initial application. The successful students of the HSC or equivalent examinations under 2019 and 2020 sessions can apply for the admission tests.