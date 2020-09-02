'Univ students to get internet connection at nominal price'

UGC, on behalf of the education ministry, introduced the online platform under HEQEP through joint financing of Bangladesh government and World Bank.



A total of 42 public universities and 68 private universities, now, use the platform.



To avail the facility, the students have to recharge Tk 100 to their teletalk SIM each month. The recharged amount will be credited to the original balance and can be used for voice call and internet service.







