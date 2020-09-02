'Univ students to get internet connection at nominal price'

Students of public and private universities will be provided with internet bandwidth of state-owned mobile operator Teletalk at a nominal price to help continue their online education activities, reports UNB.

University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) made the disclosure through a press release on Wednesday, saying students of the universities under UGC run platform BdREN will get the opportunity.

BdREN is a high performance data communications network providing connectivity among higher education and research institutions in both public and private sectors.

UGC, on behalf of the education ministry, introduced the online platform under HEQEP through joint financing of Bangladesh government and World Bank.

A total of 42 public universities and 68 private universities, now, use the platform.

To avail the facility, the students have to recharge Tk 100 to their teletalk SIM each month. The recharged amount will be credited to the original balance and can be used for voice call and internet service.



The unspent amount will be added to the main balance during the next recharge.

Kazi Shahidullah, chairman of UGC, said it is a very time-befitting initiative to help students continue their online education during the coronavirus pandemic.

He thanked the education ministry, posts and telecommunications division and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd to facilitate the initiative.

