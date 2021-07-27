Universal College Bangladesh organises free workshop with Monash College Australia





The facilitator will shed light on different topics such as digital literacy (adaptability and comfortability in digital space), higher education expectations (Moodle, online classes) and future digital skills (3D printing, app development, web design) etc.

UCB is an STS Group venture. Dr. Sandeep, Group CEO of STS Group commented that In an era when digital transformation is in full swing everywhere, the education sector has also undergone major changes. And that to cope with this changing world, the students and people from the academic community need to develop a new set of skills that will keep them ahead of others when it comes to their career and higher education opportunities.

“This workshop will definitely be an exciting opportunity for those who want to remain ahead of the times by acquiring time-befitting digital skills,” he added.