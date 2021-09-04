Universities likely to reopen before 15 Oct

The president of Bangladesh Bishwabidyalaya Parishad professor Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, also the VC of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), told Prothom Alo that they will take measures in line with the decision to be approved in the meeting in presence of education minister and the chairman of University Grants Commission.
Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial meeting will be held on Sunday to take a decision on reopening educational institutions.
Dhaka University (DU) VC professor Md Akhtaruzzaman told Prothom Alo on Friday evening that they have already formulated a plan on reopening the university. As per the plan, the students have been asked to submit their vaccination status to the university by 15 September. Then the date of reopening halls will be fixed after checking the students’ vaccination status.
Apart from this, a meeting of Paribesh Parishad, comprising 13 student organisations of the university, will be held on Saturday to discuss the matter, the DU VC added.
Earlier, the government decided to open the educational institutions up to higher secondary level from 12 September after around 18 months, as the coronavirus cases have decreased.
All educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March last year. On Thursday night, the national technical committee on coronavirus gave its approval to open the educational institutions.
After the meeting, the committee president Mohammad Shahidullah told Prothom Alo that the rate of infection has decreased by 70 per cent from its peak. Gradually the availability of vaccines is also being ensured. That is why the educational institutions could be opened now given that some safety measures are taken, he added.
Earlier, on 26 August, the government extended the closure of secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions until 11 September.
The education ministry also said the authorities of public and autonomous universities may reopen their respective institutions under their own management after 15 October.