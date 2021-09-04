Universities likely to reopen before 15 Oct

Universities are likely to reopen before 15 October since the educational institutions up to HSC level will resume their classroom studies from 12 September.

Minister for education Dipu Moni on Friday said they will hold another meeting with all vice chancellors (VC) to decide upon reopening the universities.

If the VCs want, they can reopen their universities along with other educational institutions, or they could set a separate date for resuming classroom studies, she added.