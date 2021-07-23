Universities must be an ideal version of Democracy: Shashi Tharoor

“In a democratic society, universities must evolve into spaces where an ideal version of democracy is allowed to thrive. In other words, our universities must become the staging grounds for experiments in developing the most principled version of our democratic ethos. And by extension, a microcosm of what our democratic society one day could be”, said Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India.

“We cannot reach these ideals if we do not actively strive to ensure that our campuses are inclusive and representative. No democratic model can sustain itself if it does not carve out spaces for all voices, no matter how big or small to be heard. This cannot merely be rectified through instruments like affirmative action, and need-based scholarship programmes, but through a commitment to really taking a stock of the barriers to access, and inclusion, that permeates all levels of our society,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor was delivering the Distinguished Public Lecture at the World Universities Summit 2021 on “Universities of the Future: Building Institutional Resilience, Social Responsibility and Community Impact” organised by O.P. Jindal Global University.