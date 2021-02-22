Universities to reopen dormitories 17 May, classes to resume 24 May

Education minister Dipu Moni on Monday said residential halls of the universities would reopen on 17 May while the classes would resume on 24 May
The minister made the announcement at an emergency virtual press briefing on the situation of country’s education sector.
Earlier today, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, presiding over a virtual cabinet meeting, asked the authorities concerned to assess if the situation is conducive to reopen the educational institutions.
The educational institutions remained shut for around a year due to coronavirus situation.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, at a press briefing following the cabinet meeting, said an assessment would be made within next 5-6 days after holding an inter-ministerial meeting.
He said the prime minister laid an emphasis to vaccinate teachers and officials before reopening the educational institutions.
Students in different universities are demonstrating demanding the residential halls reopen.