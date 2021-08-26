'University set to reopen after mid-October'

The authorities at public and autonomous universities may reopen their respective institutions under their own management after 15 October, the education ministry has hinted.

The universities have remained shut since 17 March last year due to outbreak of coronavirus.

However, students have to maintain health rules and they must be vaccinated.

The status of vaccination of the students has to be informed within a couple of days.

Vice chancellors were informed about such plans of reopening universities at a review meeting on reopening educational institutions on Thursday.