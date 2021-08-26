'University set to reopen after mid-October'

Vice chancellors and concerned officials from the education ministry, the primary and mass education ministry and University Grants Commission joined the virtual meeting with education minister Dipu Moni in the chair.
An important person who attended the meeting told Prothom Alo universities may reopen after 15 October considering the vaccination of the students.
Another person, who also attended the meeting, said Covid-19 sees a downtrend now. If it continues, universities will reopen first. But if the situation deteriorates, they will have to think otherwise.
Wishing anonymity, a vice canceller told Prothom Alo that if situation remains favourable, universities will reopen on 15 October or later. However, 15 October falls on Friday. Educational institutions remain closed on Friday.
Public and autonomous universities run according to their respective rules and regulations and deicide their academic activities themselves.
The Dhaka Universality initially decided to resume academic activities including examinations for honours and masters programmes by the first week of October. Though, no specific date was fixed.
Meanwhile, the education ministry on Thursday extended the closure of educational institutes up to higher secondary levels till 11 September.
In Bangladesh, prolonged closure of educational institutions throughout the pandemic has affected over 40 million (4 crore) students from the pre-primary to the higher education level.
Discussion on reopening educational institutions is still within the government.
On 18 August, prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave directives to open educational institutions as soon as possible taking the matters of the coronavirus situation and the vaccination into consideration.
Since then, the education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry began preparation on the matter. Thursday’s meeting by the education minister was a part of it.
On last Tuesday, primary and mass education minister Zakir Hossain told the newsmen they want to open schools soon.
All including the ministries are taking preparation so that school can resume academic activities any time. Whenever the PM’s instruction comes, they are ready, he added.
According to the education ministry sources, the ministry plans to reopen universities first then other educational institutes in phases.
