US embassy accepts new student visa application from Sunday

The US embassy in Dhaka will accept appointments for new applicants for F (students), J (exchange) and M (vocational) visas from Sunday, reports BSS.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US embassy is limited to the number of appointments it can schedule each day and processing times may be as long as six weeks, a press release issued by the embassy said here today.
The embassy suggested applicants to submit their applications well ahead of their proposed travel dates.
Applicants need to log in, update their profile online at www.ustraveldocs.com/bd, and schedule their appointment online after paying associated visa fees.
Until Embassy Dhaka’s regular visa services resume, the application fee (MRV) will remain valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment there until 31 December, 2021.
The embassy is also accepting interview-waiver applications for continuing students who want to renew their student visas for the same field of study at the same institution, said the release.
“We’re also accepting applications for continuing F2 spouses and their children under the age of 21,” it added.