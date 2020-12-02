US offers another free online course for non-native English speakers

The US department of state has organised an online course titled ‘English for media literacy’ for non-native English speakers who are interested in improving language skills and knowledge of the media.
Interested individuals can apply for the course till 19 March next year on this link.
All the modules of coursework must be completed by 29 March 2021, said the US embassy in Dhaka adding that participants with a score of 70 per cent or higher in the course will receive a digital badge and certificate.
This course provides the opportunity to develop a broader understanding of the media while building the vocabulary and language skills needed to analyse what we read and watch.
Upon completion of the course, participants would be able to analyse media messages, evaluate positive and negative aspects of social media, identify marketing strategies in use, recognise bias in the media and analyse diversity representation in mass media.
The course is offered by the Online Professional English Network (OPEN), sponsored by the US state department with funding provided by the US government, and administered by FHI 360.
OPEN is a US state department initiative aimed at improving English-language skill acquisition by teachers around the world and fostering cultural understanding between American citizens and those of other countries, according to the US embassy website.
Earlier, the US Department of State said it is sponsoring a free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English language skills, and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship as part of its Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2020 programmes.