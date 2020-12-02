US offers another free online course for non-native English speakers

The course is offered by the Online Professional English Network (OPEN), sponsored by the US state department with funding provided by the US government, and administered by FHI 360.

OPEN is a US state department initiative aimed at improving English-language skill acquisition by teachers around the world and fostering cultural understanding between American citizens and those of other countries, according to the US embassy website.

Earlier, the US Department of State said it is sponsoring a free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English language skills, and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship as part of its Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2020 programmes.