US offers free online course for English language skills

The US Department of State is sponsoring a free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English language skills, and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship at the same time as part of its Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2020 programmes, reports UNB.
From identifying an opportunity to planning a persuasive pitch, this course will guide participants step-by-step through the basic elements of starting up a new business, said the US embassy.
Through case studies, selected readings, and video lectures, participants will learn how to use market research to identify risks and opportunities.
They will also learn how to read and develop a business plan and how to find investors and financial support.
The MOOC is self-paced, meaning participants study independently, without facilitation from an instructor.
It is offered by the Online Professional English Network (OPEN), a US Department of State initiative, and is administered by FHI 360, a US-based nonprofit human development organisation.
Participants can enroll (https://www.canvas.net/browse/fhi/courses/english-for-media-literacy) in this six-module course until 18 December 2020.
After enrolling, participants can log in at any time – day or night – to access the course.
All six modules of coursework must be completed by 28 December 2020.
Participants who complete the required activities with a score of 70 per cent or higher will receive a digital badge and certificate.
This “English for Business and Entrepreneurship Syllabus” MOOC is designed for non-native English-speaking entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in improving their language skills and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship.
At the end of this course, participants will be able to identify and apply strategies to improve reading and listening comprehension in English and practice using key vocabulary in business and entrepreneurship contexts.
They will be able to analyse the role of entrepreneurship in local economies, identify and compare business models, and evaluate key components of effective market research and elements of an effective business plan in differing contexts.
They will also be able to identify and practice developing strategies to attract investors and obtain funding for a start-up.