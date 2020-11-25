US offers free online course for English language skills

The US Department of State is sponsoring a free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English language skills, and knowledge of business and entrepreneurship at the same time as part of its Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2020 programmes, reports UNB.

From identifying an opportunity to planning a persuasive pitch, this course will guide participants step-by-step through the basic elements of starting up a new business, said the US embassy.

Through case studies, selected readings, and video lectures, participants will learn how to use market research to identify risks and opportunities.