US takes new steps to support careers of international students

As part of those actions, 22 new fields of study have been added in the STEM Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which is designed to enable international students with an F-1 visa earning Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorates in certain STEM fields to stay in the US for up to 36 months to get work experience after earning their degrees.
Joshua Rubin, executive vice president of University Partnerships at leading international education provider Study Group, opined about the new actions, "We welcome the new actions introduced by the US government to attract top STEM global talent to study in America. International students interested in pursuing STEM degree-level programs in the US can benefit from world-class education and gain relevant work experience."
Moreover, the US government’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) will facilitate non-immigrant BridgeUSA exchange visitors and also offer more academic training for J-1 undergraduate and graduate students in STEM fields for up to 36 months.
Meanwhile, O-1A non-immigrant status is available to people who will display phenomenal acumen in the fields of science, business, education, or athletics.