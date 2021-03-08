Varsity admission tests: Applications from 1 April, tests from 19 June

​​​​​​​Aspiring students of the 2020-21 academic year will be able to apply for the admission test from 1 April to 15 April and admission tests will start from 19 June, according to the core committee decision on Monday, reports UNB.

The core committee meeting comprising the vice-chancellors held at Jagannath University vice-chancellor's meeting room, also decided that students don't have to pay any fee for the initial application in the cluster universities.

After application, on merit basis primary eligible students to participate in the admission test will be informed automatically through SMS on 23 April.