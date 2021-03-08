Varsity admission tests: Applications from 1 April, tests from 19 June

Aspiring students of the 2020-21 academic year will be able to apply for the admission test from 1 April to 15 April and admission tests will start from 19 June, according to the core committee decision on Monday, reports UNB.
The core committee meeting comprising the vice-chancellors held at Jagannath University vice-chancellor's meeting room, also decided that students don't have to pay any fee for the initial application in the cluster universities.
After application, on merit basis primary eligible students to participate in the admission test will be informed automatically through SMS on 23 April.
Initially selected students have to make a final application for participation in the admission test between 24 April to 20 May by depositing TK.500 through mobile banking services.
Tests will start at 12 pm in respective examination centres. A student can select at least 5 centres. Students who have passed in 2019 and subsequently taken admission in a university will not be able to choose the educational institution they are currently studying at as a centre for the test.
Applicants can download the admit card from 1 June to 10 June. Detailed information of the admission test will be available in the national dailies via announcements and websites (www.gstadmission.org and www.gstadmission.ac.bd).
Students who have passed HSC / Alim and equivalent examinations in 2019 or 2020 can apply. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 8.0 for Science, a minimum GPA of 7.5 for Commerce and a minimum GPA of 7.0 for Humanities. However, they must also have a minimum GPA of 3.5 in both the SSC and HSC examinations.
Only for this year, students who have passed HSC in 2019 and 2020 will be able to participate in the admission test, because of the effects of Coronavirus. From next year, student who passed HSC in the previous year will not be able to apply.