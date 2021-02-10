VC for setting up research centre after Bangamata’s name

Dhaka University (DU) vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman has urged the university’s Department of Women and Gender Studies to set up a research centre after the name of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, reports news agency BSS.

“Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib inspired Bangabandhu to build a society with gender equality. If a research centre is established, it will help students study Bangamata’s philosophy and ideology on women progress and gender equality,” said Akhtaruzzaman.

He made the remarks at a webinar held recently titled “Bangabandhu’s thoughts on Gender and Development”, organised by Women and Gender Studies department marking the birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a university press release.