Dhaka University

VC for setting up research centre after Bangamata’s name

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Dhaka University (DU) vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman has urged the university’s Department of Women and Gender Studies to set up a research centre after the name of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, reports news agency BSS.

“Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib inspired Bangabandhu to build a society with gender equality. If a research centre is established, it will help students study Bangamata’s philosophy and ideology on women progress and gender equality,” said Akhtaruzzaman.

He made the remarks at a webinar held recently titled “Bangabandhu’s thoughts on Gender and Development”, organised by Women and Gender Studies department marking the birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a university press release.

Advertisement

Social science faculty dean Sadeka Halim addressed the webinar as special guest, with the department chairperson Sanzida Akhter in the chair.

The VC further said the government, under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing various projects to ensure empowerment of women and establish their rights.

More News

Online registration for admission test 7-18 March

Rajshahi University main entrance

Ensure conducive learning environment on campus: President Hamid

first VC of the newly established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University (BSMRU), Kishoreganj, ZM Parvez Sajjad called on president Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday evening

Study in Canada: Saskatchewan Univ offers MS, PhD scholarships, deadline 22 Feb

Study in Canada: Saskatchewan Univ offers MS, PhD scholarships, deadline 22 Feb

BUET students get NASA award

BUET students get NASA award