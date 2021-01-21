Writ filed to reopen educational institutions

A writ petition was filed Thursday at the High Court, seeking its direction to immediately reopen educational institutions, which remain closed amid the global coronavirus pandemic situation, reports BSS.
Abdul Kaiyum Sarkar, principal of Bhawal Mirzapur Public School & College in Gazipur, filed the writ, making six officials including education secretary respondents.
“A High Court division bench of justice Md Khosruzzaman and justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder may hear the petition next week,” petitioner’s lawyer Faruk Alamgir Chowdhury told newsmen.
The lawyer said they sent legal notice on 11 January to the concerned officials to take necessary steps to reopen educational institutions. As they did not get any reply to the notice, they filed the writ.