Writ seeks stay on O, A-level exams

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Sunday seeking a stay order on the O and A-level examinations scheduled to start on 1 October, reports UNB.
The writ also sought formulation of a policy for the management of English medium schools.
Lawyer Moniruzzaman Lincon filed the writ petition with the concerned bench on behalf of A-level examinee Tamanna Tabassum Kabir.
In the writ, it was also mentioned that students could not take preparations for the examinations as their educational institutions remained shut for the last six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students of O level and A level did not even receive their admission cards to take part in the examinations on 1 October.
Education secretry, secretary and additional secretary of Secondary and Higher Education and the director of examination operations of the British Council have been made respondents to the writ petition.
The HC bench of justice JBM Hasan and justice Md Khairul Alam is likely to hear the writ this week, said Moniruzzaman.
The British Council said in a statement on Wednesday (23 September) that the International GCSE, IGCSE, ‘O’ Level and ‘A’ Level examinations for the October-November (2020) session of this year will be held as per the scheduled time.
The British Council also said that the education ministry has given its approval in this regard.
The statement also said that the UK Board of Examiners would evaluate students through examinations in the upcoming session. There will be no assessment without examination. However, art and design will be out of the test.