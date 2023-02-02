Education can take the country towards prosperity: President Abdul Hamid

The first convocation of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) was held on 31 January 2023. Chief guest, Chancellor of the University and President Md Abdul Hamid was present at the event held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday. Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and children's rights activist, was the convocation speaker on the occasion, said a press release.

In his speech, the president said, "Education alone can eradicate poverty and move the country towards prosperity. Our proud Bangladesh has come out of the category of less developed countries and is now in the ranks of developing countries. Bangladesh is moving forward despite facing various global adversities. GDP growth rate is increasing. The socio-economic picture of the country is changing." He also said, "According to the needs of the era, the number of public and private universities is increasing continuously. It must be ensured that higher education is by no means all certificates."