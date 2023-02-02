Education can take the country towards prosperity: President Abdul Hamid

Convocation speaker Kailas Satyarthi in his speech congratulated all the graduating students and their teachers. "All your hard work and determination has brought this proud moment in your life," he told the students. "I am confident that each of you has transformed into a leader, an innovator and a problem solver. The energy of youth is the commonwealth of the whole world. Youth is our past, our present and our future."
In the speech of the special guest, Deputy Minister of Education Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP said, "Private University Act-2010, National Education Policy 2010, Higher Education Development Project, Bangladesh Research and Education, have been taken up by the current government. Education rate in Bangladesh has increased appreciably. We now have skilled manpower showing their efficiency all over the world."
Canadian University of Bangladesh founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Chowdhury Nafiz Sarafat said in his speech, "Canadian University of Bangladesh has various departments suitable for modern times. There are scholarship opportunities to encourage students. This educational institution has direct affiliation with various business and research institutes including the Information Systems Audit and Control Association."
At the convocation, 430 graduates from various faculties of the university received degrees. Among them 4 students -- Samiah Binte Nayeem, Sumaiya Sultana, Farzana Bint Mohammad, Md. Shakhawat Hossain -- received the gold medals from the president.
Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, MP attended the convocation as guest of honor and Chancellor of Binary University of Malaysia Joseph Adaikalam, CEO of Aero Business and GE Gas Power Dipesh Nanda joined as special guests.
The Canadian University of Bangladesh has modern departments like Shipping & Maritime Science, BBA, MBA and EMBA, CSE, EEE, LL. B, English, Media Communication & Journalism, Masters in Maritime Transportation & Logistics. To encourage students, there are scholarship opportunities available for them. This educational institution has direct affiliation with various business and research institutes. Apart from this, CUB is associated with universities and institutions of various countries including Canada. The curriculum is aligned with various universities of North America.