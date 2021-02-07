40th BCS examinees stage sit-in demanding re-evaluation of result

A segment of examinees who sat for the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) competitive exam staged a sit-in protest on Sunday, demanding re-evaluation of the written result as it allegedly includes some technical difficulties and OMR overlapping issues.
The sit-in protest took place near Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) premises in Agargaon from 10am to 1:00pm where around 200 job seekers from across the country took part.
They placed a written complaint to PSC regarding this issue, but PSC officials are yet to respond, said Saidul Khan, one of the aspirants.
However, this was their third day on the street since the BCS written results were published on 27 January.
Later, they arranged a press conference at Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) where they gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PSC for rechecking the written papers. Otherwise, they warned of launching a tougher movement.
"There is a precedent of PSC reevaluating papers of the 34th BCS when there was a legal reason. Our demand is also logical, so we want to make our papers go through a rechecking procedure as it seems very questionable regarding our well participation," said another first-class government job aspirant Jubayer Ahmed.
Speakers at the press conference also said, there are countless examples that who were hopeless for their results as they attended a miserable exam, passed rather some BCS cadres who took part in the exam again to get their targeted cadres this time and had a good exam indeed, did find their name in the failure list.
"We are here not to blame PSC, rather raise our voice that there might be some technical difficulties in the procedure. This was my last BCS and I put a really good effort in the exam but the result is quite unexpected and surprising," said Jibona Akter Nodi who came to the capital from Kishoreganj to join the protest.