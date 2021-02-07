40th BCS examinees stage sit-in demanding re-evaluation of result

A segment of examinees who sat for the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) competitive exam staged a sit-in protest on Sunday, demanding re-evaluation of the written result as it allegedly includes some technical difficulties and OMR overlapping issues.

The sit-in protest took place near Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) premises in Agargaon from 10am to 1:00pm where around 200 job seekers from across the country took part.

They placed a written complaint to PSC regarding this issue, but PSC officials are yet to respond, said Saidul Khan, one of the aspirants.

However, this was their third day on the street since the BCS written results were published on 27 January.