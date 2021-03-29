42th BCS results published

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the results of 42th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to recruit physicians.

The results were published on Monday after a special meeting at the Public Service Commission.

The results are available on PSC website. Some six thousand candidates have passed and as many as 2,000 physicians will be recruited from them.

The circular of 42th special BCS was published last year to recruit 2,000 physicians in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 31,000 physicians attend preliminary examinations on 26 2021.