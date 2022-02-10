'40th BCS results in March'

The viva voce of technical cadre will begin at the PSC head office at Agargaon in the capital on 16 March and will continue till 3 March.
The number of candidates is 1336.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, PSC chairman Md Sohorab Hossain said, "We have been working to publish the 40th BCS by March."
The BPSC published the 40th BCS circular in 2018. Some 412,532 candidates applied for the BCS. Some 327,000 candidates appeared at the preliminary tests and 20,277 of them cleared it.
The PSC released the results of the 40th BCS written test on 27 January last year. Some 10,964 candidates passed the test.
The viva voce was scheduled to begin on 16 February that year. The test, however, was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 1,903 cadres will be recruited through the 40th BCS examination.
Some 200 will be recruited in admin cadre, 72 in police, 25 in foreign, 24 in tax, 32 customs and some 800 will be appointed in education cadre.