BPSC now postpones nurse recruitment test

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday postponed the written test for the senior staff nurses scheduled to be held on 10 April.
The 3-hour test was to take place at 15 centres in Dhaka.
Due to surge of coronavirus infections, a decision was made to postpone the recruitment of grade-10 posts under the health ministry, PSC said in a notification.
Examinees will be informed about the fresh date later.
Earlier, a health ministry circular published on 1 March, 2020 sought applications to fill up 2,500 vacant posts of senior staff nurses. On 28 January, PSC took an MCQ test following the recruitment process.