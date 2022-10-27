41st BCS: Discrepancy in 15000 answer scripts delays results

Scripts have started returning from the third examiners. Once all the scripts have arrived, results will be published within the shortest possible time.Ananda Kumar Biswas, controller of exam at PSC
PSC’s investigation showed that 318 examiners have made mistakes in grading the scripts. Some examiners didn’t give any numbers on some of the answers written by the candidates.
Many skipped through the answer sheets attached at the back of the script. Meanwhile, some of them miscounted the numbers.
The investigation report said, as per PSC’s rule those examiners had to visit in person to fix the errors. A lot of time went into this.
While finalising the grades, after their mistakes were corrected, major mismatch was found on 15,000 scripts. To settle that issue, the scripts were then sent to third examiners.
When asked about this former PSC member Samar Paul said, once the BCS written test scripts are evaluated by first examiners, the second examiners come in to verify if the grading is done correctly or not.
When the second examiner finished checking the scripts and there’s a difference of 20 or more numbers between his and his predecessor’s grades, the script has to go to a third examiner for the final decision according to rule.
The decision given by the third examiner is considered final. The written test results are published after that.
When asked about the reasons behind delaying so much in publishing the written test results this time, a PSC member on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo, time wasted for correcting the mistakes of 318 examiners.
Now, the scripts are being checked by third examiners as there is a discrepancy of 20 or more marks on 15,000 scripts. This is consuming the time as well. Everything is being scrutinised carefully so that no question arises about this result in future, the member added.
Two candidates of the 41st BCS told Prothom Alo, they have been waiting for the written test results for a year. Every month they hear rumours of the results being published soon, but that doesn’t happen.
In reply to the question how many more days it may take to publish the results of 41st BCS, controller of exam at PSC Ananda Kumar Biswas told Prothom Alo, scripts have started returning from the third examiners. Once all the scripts have arrived, results will be published within the fastest possible time.
The circular of 41st BCS was published on 27 November of 2019. The written tests concluded on 7 December, last year. This BCS was supposed to appoint 2,135 officials on different posts.
When people ask about the results, they fail to come up with an answer. They haven’t heard of such negligence of duty in any other country of the world. They want the situation to change. They said they are utterly frustrated right now and want quickly remedy.