41st BCS: Discrepancy in 15000 answer scripts delays results

The written tests of 41st BCS examinations ended about 11 months ago, but the results haven’t been published yet.

Inconsistencies have been found between grades given by the first and second examiners in about 15,000 answer scripts.

Following rules, those scripts have been sent to third examiners. That’s why it’s taking so long for the written test results to be published, sources at the Public Service Commission (PSC) have said.

PSC sources say, while validating the scripts once they were checked by first and second examiners, a difference of 20 or more marks between the grades was noticed in over 15,000 scripts. In such cases, the scripts go to a third examiner.