Govt to create 20,000 BPO professionals in 5 years

The ICT Division in partnership with the private sector will create 20,000 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) professionals in the next five years through providing training online to college and university students, reports UNB.

As part of its beginning, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque on Monday inaugurated BPO skill development training programme via digital platform at Mushuddi Razia College of Dhanbari, Tangail.

Some 130 students of the college will get 60 hours of training in English and 80 hours of training in German language that are required for getting BPO work.