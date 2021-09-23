Job opportunities set to open up as halted recruitment tests kick off

Sabbir Hossain was looking for a job after completing his Masters degree in sociology from Dhaka University. He was taking recruitment tests and applying for jobs whenever he found new circulars. The recruitment tests for government and non-government jobs were all halted soon after coronavirus broke out in March last year. At the time there were no new circulars. Frustrated, he left a mess in Dhaka and went home to his village in Magura.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sabbir Hossain said stopped preparing for jobs due to the uncertainty as to when the coronavirus situation will improve and the recruitment test will resume.

However, he has recently returned to Dhaka and started preparing again for recruitment tests. There had been a stalemate over the job circulars and the recruitment tests. The deadlock is coming to an end.