Job opportunities set to open up as halted recruitment tests kick off

The unemployment rate is higher among the educated people. Like Sabbir, thousands of youth are seeking jobs. There is good news for them that new circulars for government and private jobs are coming. In-person recruitment test is taking place. New dates are being published for halted recruitment tests for various organisations including Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), government organisations, public-private banks and corporate offices. Job opportunities are opening up.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, the jobs related website bdjobs chief executive officer Fahim Mashrur said, "Job circulars decreased to 80 per cent in April and May last year. Many organisations stopped the recruitment process. Process of the halted recruitment tests has begun again. New circulars are also coming."
There is no survey on the unemployment situation during the coronavirus period.
According to the labour survey of 2016-17 by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), some 26,77,000 people were unemployed. Some 39 per cent of unemployed people are educated.
However, many posts in government offices fall vacant. A total of 380,955 posts have fallen vacant in the government offices, according to a report of 'Statistics of Civil Officers and Staffs-2020' under the public administration ministry.
Sources at the Public Service Commission said the public administration ministry is working on the 44th BCS. The circular of this BCS may be fixed at an earlier date of this year as many have crossed the age limit. The number of posts in this BCS may also increase.
Meanwhile, PSC has decided to take the 43rd BCS preliminary test on 29 October. Around 400,000 candidates have applied. Simultaneously, PSC is considering taking viva voce of 40th BCS and the written test of 41st BCS.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, PSC chairman Sohorab Hossain said the jobs seekers have been advised to take Covid vaccines. The infection rate is now low. The date of 43rd BCS preliminary test has been fixed. The dates of 40th and 41st BCS examinations will be announced soon.
He said PSC has geared up its activities. A road map is being prepared to overcome the stalemate in the recruitment process.
Recruitment in banks
The Bankers Selection Committee has also started recruitment process which was halted due to coronavirus. This committee was formed to recruit for the state-owned banks under a unified system.
Bangladesh Bank sources said the Bankers Selection Committee is considering recruitment tests for senior officers in seven banks and one financial organisation. The recruitment tests were halted. About 300,000 candidates applied against 868 posts.
Moreover, candidates have been asked to collect admit cards for recruitment tests against 2,478 vacant posts in seven more banks and one financial organisation. The date of these recruitment tests will be announced anytime.
On condition of anonymity, a member of the Bankers Selection Committee said all halted recruitment tests will be taken soon.
New jobs
Following the decrease in coronavirus cases, new circulars for the government jobs are being published in dailies and job websites.
A circular has recently been published to recruit manpower in the Bangladesh Army. Junior commissioned officers (warrant officer) will be recruited in the army education core. In the police, a circular has been published to recruit 3,000 constables.
Circulars have been published to recruit in Probashi Kalyan Bank, Bangladesh Marine Academy, Submarine Cable Company, Jessore Science and Technology University, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Sena Kalyan Sangstha, deputy commissioners' office and the family planning ministry.
Age limit for govt jobs relaxed
According to an order of the public administration ministry on 14 September, the jobs seekers whose age limit for government jobs has been crossed on 25 March 2020 will be able to apply, and the government offices have been instructed to give them this opportunity. This instruction will remain effective till 31 December 2021.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online edition, has been written in English by Rabiul Islam.