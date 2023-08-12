BCS: NU graduate Abu Abdullah secures position in admin cadre

The saga of failure developed a sense of tenacity in him and he made a commitment to bounce back with a bang. After a two-year disruption in his academic career, Abu Abdullah devoted himself to study and started preparing for the job tests.

After completing bachelor in 2019, he applied in the highly competitive civil service examination and secured a position on the final merit list on the first go. In the 41st BCS, he ranked 158th on the admin cadre list.

He revealed his struggle and subsequent success story in a conversation with Prothom Alo. He said, “I started preparations for job exams earlier so that I do not have to wait for long after passing the university. Alongside the academic studies, I started preparing for the civil service examination from the second year.”