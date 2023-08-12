BCS: NU graduate Abu Abdullah secures position in admin cadre

Abu Abdullah, an alumnus of Chittagong College under National University, did not pass in any of the university admission tests in 2012, though he achieved the highest grade point – GPA-5 – in the higher secondary certificate (HSC) examination.
Later, he got admitted to the math department of Chittagong College in the next year. Still, the failure did not stop pursuing him as he was deemed unqualified to be promoted to the second year.
The saga of failure developed a sense of tenacity in him and he made a commitment to bounce back with a bang. After a two-year disruption in his academic career, Abu Abdullah devoted himself to study and started preparing for the job tests.
After completing bachelor in 2019, he applied in the highly competitive civil service examination and secured a position on the final merit list on the first go. In the 41st BCS, he ranked 158th on the admin cadre list.
He revealed his struggle and subsequent success story in a conversation with Prothom Alo. He said, “I started preparations for job exams earlier so that I do not have to wait for long after passing the university. Alongside the academic studies, I started preparing for the civil service examination from the second year.”
Abu Abdullah said he had to give tuition to bear regular expenses. He struggled a lot, but did not quit. It was his mother who was the source of inspiration to him.
He passed the SSC examination from a high school in Sher Shah colony area in 2010, with GPA-4.69, and the HSC with GPA-5. He earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.11 in the bachelor examination.
Currently, he is serving as an assistant teacher in Kulgaon city corporation high school in Chattogram city.
Asked about preparation, he said his strategic approach involved a comprehensive understanding of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) syllabus, question types, and past BCS question papers. Instead of studying many books on a single subject, he preferred reading one or two books in detail. Besides, he developed the habit of reading newspapers daily to remain updated about various issues. It was his unique strategy that he used to study at home, avoiding different groups.
To fellow job seekers from the National University, Abu Abdullah advised not to discount their qualifications or talents as the BCS is open to all. There is a certain level-playing field and the qualified ones must succeed.