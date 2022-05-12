Primary teacher recruitment: 40,862 pass test

The results of first phase written test for recruiting 45,000 assistant teachers in primary school have been published.

The directorate of primary education published the results on its websites on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 40,862 candidates have passed the examination, which was held on 22 April in 22 districts.

The successful candidates will be informed later about the date and location of the viva-voce.

The second and third phase examinations will be held on 20 May and 3 June respectively.