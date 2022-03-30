Primary teacher recruitment test may be held on 22 April

A meeting was held on 10 March at the ministry with the state minister Md Zakir Hossain in the chair. In the meeting, it was decided that the recruitment test will be held within April. After that, the eligible candidates will be recruited by July.
This is the largest ever recruitment for the primary schools. The application process began on 25 October in 2020. Twenty nine candidates will vie for a post as a total of 1,309,461 applied for the job.
The highest number of applications was submitted in Dhaka division, at 240,619. The figure for Rajshahi division was 210,430, Khulna 178,803, Mymensingh 112,256, Chattogram 199,236, Barishal 109,344, Sylhet 62,607 and Rangpur 196,166.