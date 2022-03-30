Primary teacher recruitment test may be held on 22 April

The examination for recruiting 45,000 assistant teachers at government primary schools across the country will be held in two phases.

The first phase examination is likely to be held on 22 April while the second one after the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Primary and mass education ministry public relation officer Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman on Wednesday confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said these are primary decisions. The final decision will be disclosed later.