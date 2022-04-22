Question paper leak a 'rumour': Zakir

After visiting a centre of the recruitment test at Eden College in the capital, the state minister told reporters that the information of question paper leak was merely a rumour as the authorities concerned was monitoring the centres round the clock.
“If anyone has any information on question paper leak and informs the ministry, we will take action,” he said.
Aminul Islam Khan, secretary of primary and mass education was also present on the occasion.
For recruiting 45,000 assistant teachers in government primary schools recruitment examinations were held in 22 districts in the first phase on Friday.
In the second phase, tests will be held in 30 districts on 20 May and in the third phase there will be exams in 31 districts.