Employment

Teacher recruitment tests

Question paper leak a 'rumour': Zakir

Prothom Alo English Desk
State minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain
State minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir HossainFile photo

State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain on Friday said the information spread on social media about question paper leak of primary assistant teachers’ recruitment test is a rumour, reports BSS.

The first phase of the recruitment tests for the post of assistant teachers in government primary schools was held at 11:00am on Friday, a handout said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After visiting a centre of the recruitment test at Eden College in the capital, the state minister told reporters that the information of question paper leak was merely a rumour as the authorities concerned was monitoring the centres round the clock.

“If anyone has any information on question paper leak and informs the ministry, we will take action,” he said.

Advertisement

Aminul Islam Khan, secretary of primary and mass education was also present on the occasion.

For recruiting 45,000 assistant teachers in government primary schools recruitment examinations were held in 22 districts in the first phase on Friday.

In the second phase, tests will be held in 30 districts on 20 May and in the third phase there will be exams in 31 districts.

Read more from Employment
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement