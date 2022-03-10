Recruitment test for 45,000 primary assistant teachers by April

It was stated in the meeting that the primary education directorate published a circular on 20 October 2020 to recruit 32,577 assistant teachers to fill up vacant posts.
But the recruitment test could not be taken due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Meanwhile, over 10,000 more posts of assistant teachers fell vacant. Schools are now facing crisis of teachers.
The ministry has decided to recruit about 45,000 teachers with utmost priority to meet the scarcity of teachers.
A total of 13,09,461 candidates have applied to become teachers.
As many as 240,619 candidates have applied in Dhaka division, 2,10,430 in Rajshahi, 1,78,803 in Khulna, 1,12,256 in Mymensingh, 1,99,236 in Chattogram, 1,09,344 in Barishal, 62,607 in Sylhet and 1,96,166 in Rangpur division.