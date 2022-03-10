Employment

Recruitment test for 45,000 primary assistant teachers by April

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The test for recruitment of 45,000 assistant teachers at the government primary schools will be held by April.

The decision has been taken at a meeting of the primary and mass education ministry with the state minister Md Zakir Hossain in the chair on Thursday.

The recruitment of the successful candidates will be completed by July, according to a press release of the ministry.

It was stated in the meeting that the primary education directorate published a circular on 20 October 2020 to recruit 32,577 assistant teachers to fill up vacant posts.

But the recruitment test could not be taken due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Meanwhile, over 10,000 more posts of assistant teachers fell vacant. Schools are now facing crisis of teachers.

The ministry has decided to recruit about 45,000 teachers with utmost priority to meet the scarcity of teachers.

A total of 13,09,461 candidates have applied to become teachers.

As many as 240,619 candidates have applied in Dhaka division, 2,10,430 in Rajshahi, 1,78,803 in Khulna, 1,12,256 in Mymensingh, 1,99,236 in Chattogram, 1,09,344 in Barishal, 62,607 in Sylhet and 1,96,166 in Rangpur division.

