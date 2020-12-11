Five win smartphones in Bangabandhu Quiz competition

Prothom Alo English Desk

Five persons won smartphones Thursday after taking part in the 100-day-long ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz’ competition marking the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.

The five lucky winners from yesterday’s competition are- Abul Hasan, Surjo Narayan Mondol, Masud Rana, Md Al Mamun and Mohammad Rijon – an official release said.

A total of 87,018 competitors took part in the competition.

The list of the names of these five smartphone winners and 100 more, who have won 100GB mobile data each have been uploaded on the website.

