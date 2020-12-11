Five win smartphones in Bangabandhu Quiz competition

Five persons won smartphones Thursday after taking part in the 100-day-long ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz’ competition marking the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.

The five lucky winners from yesterday’s competition are- Abul Hasan, Surjo Narayan Mondol, Masud Rana, Md Al Mamun and Mohammad Rijon – an official release said.