CUCSU election: Students outraged over 'delay' in announcement of schedule
In three of the four autonomous universities in the country, dates have been announced for student union elections, and a vibrant campaign atmosphere is unfolding on the campus.
Candidates are actively engaging in election preparations. However, at Chittagong University, there is none of this activity—because the administration has not yet announced a schedule for the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) elections. As a result, students are expressing frustration.
On 9 September, the central and hall student union elections will be held at Dhaka University (DU). On 11 September, Jahangirnagar University (JU) will conduct its central and hall student union elections. And on 15 September, Rajshahi University’s central and hall student union elections will take place.
Across these campuses, students are actively organising panels, selecting candidates, and working on election strategies.
In contrast, at Chittagong University, students have been staging protests, demanding the announcement of the CUCSU election schedule. On 12 August, leaders and activists from the Chhatra Adhikar Parishad (Student Rights Council) locked the main gate of the campus in protest, urging a prompt announcement. Earlier in January, students staged a similar protest.
Roman Rahman, the member secretary of the university’s Student Rights Council unit, told Prothom Alo that the administration is deliberately delaying the schedule announcement and merely holding meetings without taking action.
When asked about the election schedule, Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Yahya Akhter told Prothom Alo that preparations are underway for the CUCSU elections. The constitution has been finalised and an election commission formed. The commission will announce the schedule after discussions with all stakeholders.
Chittagong University held its first CUCSU election in 1970, four years after its establishment in 1966. Although the elections were intended to be held every academic year, only six have taken place so far. The most recent election occurred on 8 February 1990. A combination of confrontational student politics, multiple incidents of violence, and the absence of conducive conditions has prevented holding elections since then.
Even though the student union (CUCSU) office is located on the third floor, it is currently being used as a canteen and community centre. Various events, including weddings of university staff members’ children, have been held there. On 1 July, students even hung a banner over the CUCSU building’s nameplate that read “Jobra Rice Hotel and Community Centre.”
At present, the university has 9 faculties, 48 departments, and 6 institutes, with a student population of 28,515.
Demanding the CUCSU election, Arjumand Asema, a third-year student of the Law Department, told Prothom Alo, “The university administration is delaying the CUCSU election, which is raising doubts among students about the administration’s transparency and intent. The election date must be announced soon.”
CUCSU’s election commissioner, Professor Monir Uddin from the Chemistry Department, told Prothom Alo that no date has yet been set for the election. The voter list is currently being compiled, but 11 out of the 54 departments and institutes have not yet submitted their lists. Additionally, the election commission office has not been finalized.
Dispute over the constitution
After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year through a student-led uprising, serious discussions began regarding the CUCSU election. Following student demands, a committee was formed on 10 December to review the CUCSU constitution. The committee was supposed to submit its report by 26 January this year but failed to do so. It eventually submitted a revised constitution at the end of July. On 1 August, the university’s highest policy-making body, the Syndicate, approved the amended constitution in its 559th meeting.
Prior to that, on 22 May, a meeting was held with almost all student organisations and representatives to gather feedback on the CUCSU constitution. Students shared their opinions on how the constitution should be framed.
However, after the approval of the revised constitution, the university chapter of the Chhatra Dal (BNP’s student wing) held a press conference on 12 August criticising the changes. Other student organisations also raised objections to various clauses, which students believe has created conflict between the administration and the student bodies.
Abdullah Al Noman, general secretary of the university’s Chhatra Dal chapter, told Prothom Alo, “A clause was added to the constitution allowing MPhil and PhD students to run as candidates and vote. But in prior discussions with the committee, all student organisations—except Islami Chhatra Shibir—opposed this clause. It should have been scrapped then. Yet, it was still included in the final version.”
Noman said, “This clause was added to benefit a particular group. On the other hand, the maximum age limit for candidates has been set at 30. We do not accept this either. There is no such clause at Dhaka University.”
Meanwhile, Ifaz Uddin Ahmed, general secretary of the university chapter of the Chhatra Union, said, “The constitution grants unilateral powers to the vice chancellor. He can suspend CUCSU meetings at any time and make various other decisions at will. A teacher has been appointed to the position of treasurer—something we also oppose. Additionally, MPhil and PhD students are allowed to contest as candidates and vote. We demanded this be limited to postgraduate students, but that demand was not accepted.”
Until recently, Islami Chhatra Shibir did not have an open presence in the dormitories or on campus. However, after the events of 5 August last year, the organisation publicly announced its committee and has since become quite active on campus through various programmes.
Mohammad Ali, president of the organisation’s university chapter, told Prothom Alo that they did not express a stance either for or against allowing MPhil and PhD students as candidates or voters.
“It was the university administration that made this decision,” he said. “In fact, we submitted several other demands, many of which were not included in the constitution.”
Muhammad Sikandar Khan, a former professor of the university who served as election commissioner during the last CUCSU election in 1990, told Prothom Alo, “Student union elections on campus are essential for developing leadership. That leadership can later contribute to national politics. Therefore, it is crucial to hold student union elections. The administration must promptly announce an election date, and students should prepare to participate in an organised and disciplined manner.”