CUCSU election: Students outraged over 'delay' in announcement of schedule

In three of the four autonomous universities in the country, dates have been announced for student union elections, and a vibrant campaign atmosphere is unfolding on the campus.

Candidates are actively engaging in election preparations. However, at Chittagong University, there is none of this activity—because the administration has not yet announced a schedule for the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) elections. As a result, students are expressing frustration.

On 9 September, the central and hall student union elections will be held at Dhaka University (DU). On 11 September, Jahangirnagar University (JU) will conduct its central and hall student union elections. And on 15 September, Rajshahi University’s central and hall student union elections will take place.

Across these campuses, students are actively organising panels, selecting candidates, and working on election strategies.

In contrast, at Chittagong University, students have been staging protests, demanding the announcement of the CUCSU election schedule. On 12 August, leaders and activists from the Chhatra Adhikar Parishad (Student Rights Council) locked the main gate of the campus in protest, urging a prompt announcement. Earlier in January, students staged a similar protest.