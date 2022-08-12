More involvement of youth in the development of society, speakers claimed

Lamea Tanjin Tanha, Ashoka Fellow and founder, TransEnd; Shamim Ahmed Mridha, founder, NGO Eco-Network; Detepriya Roy Chowdhury, project lead, Online Safety for Women and Youth in Bangladesh, Youth Platform, BRAC; and Fairooz Faiza Beether, co-founder, psychosocial organisation Moner School; were also present at the panel discussion. The event was moderated by Sakib Bin Rashid, consultant at 10 Minutes School.

Ashoka Young Changemakers ED Yashveer Singh in his keynote speech said, “Youth is when people start to change. The word entrepreneur comes from the French word, which means risk taker. Youth is the age when people are ready to take risks. At that age you are thinking, doing, reshaping, and changing your way of thinking. But there will be obstacles in our society. It is necessary to change that mindset. Today's panelists brought up very important points. If you remove these obstacles, you will see the light of hope.”