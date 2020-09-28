Jagannath University Chhatra Dal protests against rape incidents

Jagannath University
The Jagannath University unit of Chhatra Dal staged a protest on Monday morning at the university and in Old Dhaka, condemning the rape of a young woman at MC College in Sylhet and of a disabled woman in Khagrachhari.

Leaders and activists of Jagannath University Chhatra Dal said that a faction of the group demonstrated around the campus. Later another faction marched from the campus to Tanti Bazar in Old Dhaka, protesting against the incidents of rape.

Both the demonstrations demanded that the Chhatra League leaders and activists involved in the rape incidents be arrested immediately and given exemplary punishment. They called upon the government to bring an end to rape and violence against women all over the country.

Taking part in the protest rallies were the unit’s joint general secretary Ibrahim Kabir, Abid Kamal, Shamsul Arefin, Saiful Islam and others.

