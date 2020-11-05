JnU students to get 30 GB internet data at Tk 99

Jagannath University students will get 30 GB high speed internet data for only Tk 99 taka.
The university authorities reached an agreement to this end with telecom operator Robi on Wednesday.
Treasurer of the university Kamaluddin Ahmed and chief enterprise business officer of Robi Axiata Limited Adil Hossain signed an MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the meeting room of the vice chancellor.
VC Mizanur Rahman, registrar Ohiduzzaman, teachers of different departments and Robi enterprise business vice president Abul Kalam and other officials were present on the occasion.
Mizanur Rahman said the university authorities will pay Tk 100 taka while students will pay remaining Tk 99 for the 30 GB data package. Teachers and staff of the university can also enjoy the package at Tk 199.
The university students can avail this special package by showing their identity cards at any Robi service centers in the country.
University students are also getting a chance to attend free online classes through Teletalk using the Zoom app under the Bangladesh Education and Research Network (BDREN), a high-powered information communication platform of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
According to UGC, 42 public and 68 private universities are currently using the BDREN platform.