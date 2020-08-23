Journalists invited to apply for Chevening fellowship

The British High Commission in Dhaka has invited applications from journalists for the Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP), reports UNB.

Interested journalists can apply (https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/sajp/) for the fellowship until 19 October 2020, said the high commission.

The Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) is aimed at mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, it said.