JUJA gets new executive body

Prothom Alo English Desk
Savar

Md Mahbub Alam of the Daily Inqilab and Abir Abdullah of Bangla News24.com were elected president and general secretary of Jahangirnagar University Journalists’ Association (JUJA) for the next one year, reports BSS.

The election was held Sunday at the JUJA office of Teacher-Student Centre on the campus from 10:00am till 1:00pm.

Chief election commissioner Motaher Hossain announced the election result around 1:30pm after counting the votes of 25 university correspondents of different online and print media.

The other elected office bearers are vice president Tarek Aziz of Daily Observer, joint secretary Md. Belal Hossain of The Daily Campus, treasurer Rudro Azad of Dhaka Post and office and publication secretary Osman Gani Rashel of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Jahangirnagar University Journalists’ Association (JUJA) was established on 3 April in 1972.

