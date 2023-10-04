USCI university to screen ‘1971-Shei Shob Din’ for students

UCSI University’s Bangladesh branch campus will screen the movie ‘1971 shei shob din’ at Basundhara City's Star Cineplex for students on 6-12 October.

The UCSI University’s Bangladesh campus will screen a total of 7 shows throughout the week with a view to instill the spirit of liberation war to young generation and promote healthy culture among the students, the university authorities said in a press briefing on 3 October at BGB Banquet Hall in the city.

Chan Joe Jim, provost of the university’s Bangladesh branch campus; Afzal Hossain, member of board of directors; movie’s director Hridi Haq; actors Ferdous Ahmed, Litu Anam and Abdun Nur Sajal, among others, were present at the press conference.