USCI university to screen ‘1971-Shei Shob Din’ for students

UCSI University’s Bangladesh branch campus will screen the movie ‘1971 shei shob din’ at Basundhara City's Star Cineplex for students on 6-12 October.
The UCSI University’s Bangladesh campus will screen a total of 7 shows throughout the week with a view to instill the spirit of liberation war to young generation and promote healthy culture among the students, the university authorities said in a press briefing on 3 October at BGB Banquet Hall in the city.
Chan Joe Jim, provost of the university’s Bangladesh branch campus; Afzal Hossain, member of board of directors; movie’s director Hridi Haq; actors Ferdous Ahmed, Litu Anam and Abdun Nur Sajal, among others, were present at the press conference.
Afzal Hossain said the screening aims to connect the students of school-college with good movies and impart the love for country and liberation war to the students.
Hridi Haq hailed the inititative of USCI university branch campus and hoped this initiative will stimulate the young generation’s love for cinema.
UCSI University is one of the top ranked universities in Malaysia and it is the first foreign university to operate its branch campus in Bangladesh.
The government-granted film "1971 Shei Shob Din" depicts the gripping narrative of Bangladesh's liberation war.
Since its initial release on 18 August, the liberation war-based film has been acclaimed by the audience.