Learning about online safety

"When my 10-year-old sister watches anything on YouTube, advertisements of with content appropriate for over 18-year-olds often pop up. What can be done about this?" "Why has this propensity towards online harassment emerged?" "In retaliation of being harassed online, I took up harassing too. Why didn't I behave more responsibly?"
Experts, including a psychiatrist, teacher and police official, replied to such question raised by young participants at a dialogue. They shared ways and means of remaining safe in the extensive online world, how to resort to legal aid against cyber bullying and how to overcome the trauma of such harassment.
These issues were raised at a youth dialogue on 'Ensuring online safety for girls and women' held at the Prothom Alo office in the capital city's Karwan Bazar. The dialogue was organised by the international development agency Plan International and Kishore Alo with Prothom Alo as media partner.
In reply to a student's question, professor of robotics and mechatronic engineering and Bangladesh Women in Technology's president, Lafifa Jamal, said that there was a lot of third parties on the internet through which unwanted content can be filtered. If a child's age is submitted and an e-mail account opened, they no adult matter will appear on that particular YouTube account. However, many parents are unaware of these control systems on internet. She said that pornographic content goes inadvertently to 17 per cent of the young girls and boys.
Replying to questions of some students, assistant professor of the National Institute of Mental Health, Mekhala Sarkar, said that it is easier to resolve problems by ignoring certain things rather than becoming vengeful. You cannot respect others without respecting yourself first. In our country, she said, sex had been stigmatised. The parents needed to address the natural curiousity of children in this regard, explaining in a manner suitable to their respective ages.
Additional deputy commissioner of the counter terrorism and transnational crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mahfuza Lisa, in her presentation said that 30 per cent of cybercrime victims did not how to make a complaint about the matter, 25 per cent thought there was no use in complaining, 23 per cent feared they would be subject to further harassment if they complained, 17 per cent did not complain in fear of social castigation and 5 per cent did not complain in fear of powerful criminals.
Mahfuza Lisa said one must follow the principle that no one can be trusted online. Strangers must not be made friends on social media. Phones, laptops and all personal devices must be protected. One must not be lured into traps by attractive offers and alluring promises.
Referring to her experience of Dhaka in 1993, Plan International's Bangladesh country director Orla Murphy said the country had undergone extensive changes. The pace of change must be maintained. A large section of the country was youth. It was for the youth to think and build the country the way they want to see it.
Unicef's child protection specialist Shabnaaz Zahereen said that Unicef has been continuously recommending that safe internet be created for children. The government is now going to include internet safety in the syllabus. In Bangladesh children can dial the helpline 1098 to complain against any form of harassment.
Professor Tania Haque of Dhaka University's women and gender studies department said everyone's digital understanding had to be increased at every level. It is the parent's responsibility to see whether their child is criminal or a victim or has a sense of responsibility. Until an incident goes out of control, no one pays attention. The family, educational institutions, media and the state, all must carry out their responsibilities.
International children's peace prize winner Sadat Rahman, who founded Cyber Teens in Narail aimed at preventing cyber harassment, said he wants to ensure that their app can be used in all 64 districts of the country. He called upon Unicef, Plan International and such agencies to come forward in this regard.
Prothom Alo's associate editor and Kishor Alo editor Anisul Hoque said not only children, but adults too were at risk on the internet. Institutions were unsafe too. There was need to ensure safe internet for everyone.
Director (girls' rights) of Plan International in Bangladesh, Kashfia Feroz, said during the Covid pandemic, studies, shopping and other tasks of daily life had gone online. With the increase of online usage, online harassment had increased too. It was essential to take safe internet to the most remote regions.
