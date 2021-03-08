Learning about online safety

In reply to a student's question, professor of robotics and mechatronic engineering and Bangladesh Women in Technology's president, Lafifa Jamal, said that there was a lot of third parties on the internet through which unwanted content can be filtered. If a child's age is submitted and an e-mail account opened, they no adult matter will appear on that particular YouTube account. However, many parents are unaware of these control systems on internet. She said that pornographic content goes inadvertently to 17 per cent of the young girls and boys.

Replying to questions of some students, assistant professor of the National Institute of Mental Health, Mekhala Sarkar, said that it is easier to resolve problems by ignoring certain things rather than becoming vengeful. You cannot respect others without respecting yourself first. In our country, she said, sex had been stigmatised. The parents needed to address the natural curiousity of children in this regard, explaining in a manner suitable to their respective ages.

Additional deputy commissioner of the counter terrorism and transnational crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mahfuza Lisa, in her presentation said that 30 per cent of cybercrime victims did not how to make a complaint about the matter, 25 per cent thought there was no use in complaining, 23 per cent feared they would be subject to further harassment if they complained, 17 per cent did not complain in fear of social castigation and 5 per cent did not complain in fear of powerful criminals.