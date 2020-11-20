News verification workshop for young journalists

Workshops on verifying fake news and rumours are being been held on various digital platforms.

Preneur Lab Youth and Innovation Trust and the Friedrich Noman Foundation for Freedom organise the workshop titled 'Digital Verification Workshop' for young journalists at Krishibid Institute in the capital on Thursday.

The organisers said, “The amount of fake news and rumours on the internet is increasing worldwide. Rumours can result in violence and death. In 2019, a total of 25 people were injured due to rumours. At least seven people died. In the coronavirus situation in 2020, rumours have increased in the virtual world. This event has been organised to discuss the importance of verifying rumours and false information."