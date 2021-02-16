Youth

Over 500 students to join ICT skills competition

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Bangladesh ICT Skills Competition has begun with the participation of more than 500 students from around 30 engineering universities.

In the preliminary round, all participants will get two-week free online courses through an online platform managed by Huawei. After the end of online learning, a test will take place on 19 February to evaluate students’ consistent and effective learning.

The exam will consist of MCQ and true-false questions. The top 20 qualified universities will be selected to partake in the Semi-Final round.

In that round, they will get another two-week long training by Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) and the examination will be held on 4 March.

After that the top 10 teams will be nominated for the grand finale, which will take place on 18 March in the form of E-Lab Practice.

The president of Enterprise Business Group of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, Yang Guobing said, “Youth are the key drivers of a nation’s growth. We need to empower the students with a collaborative effort whenever we can. Hence, we are pleased to initiate multiple competitions, strengthening the youth's knowledge in the technology sector.”

Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) to launch numerous ICT competitions for university students three months back.

