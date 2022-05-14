PM joins country's largest youth platform Young Bangla

Activists of the youth platform, comprising over 12,500 volunteers, are overwhelmed to get the prime minister as their latest member.
Launched in 2014, Young Bangla has been acting as a flexible space for the youth to come together into a network and collectively strive for achieving personal and national goals through sharing and cooperation, according to the website.
Under one of its flagship initiative Joy Bangla Youth Award, named after the historic pro-liberation wartime slogan Joy Bangla, the platform has so far recognised, groomed and showcased as many as 135 youth-led organisations.
Through the award, Young Bangla is not just recognising the efforts of youths in transforming the society but also enhancing the impact of the services they are already doing to their communities.
Joy Bangla Youth Award is the first of its kind in Bangladesh to offer a platform to the country's young change-makers, even from remote areas, so that they are exposed to the climate that best harnesses their talents.
The youth organisations that were previously working on individual levels are now united through this organisation and their points are placed across to the policymakers, according to media reports.
Young Bangla has set the precedence of portraying history and advancing the spirit of the liberation war through creative forms of storytelling such as Joy Bangla concert, a remarkable music extravaganza in celebration of historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina attended Joy Bangla Concert, paying tribute to the father of the nation's 7th March speech.
Young Bangla members, numbering around 2,00,000, are elated and proud to have Sheikh Hasina supporting their cause, which is evident in their social media posts.