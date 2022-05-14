PM joins country's largest youth platform Young Bangla

Through the award, Young Bangla is not just recognising the efforts of youths in transforming the society but also enhancing the impact of the services they are already doing to their communities.

Joy Bangla Youth Award is the first of its kind in Bangladesh to offer a platform to the country's young change-makers, even from remote areas, so that they are exposed to the climate that best harnesses their talents.

The youth organisations that were previously working on individual levels are now united through this organisation and their points are placed across to the policymakers, according to media reports.