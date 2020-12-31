Registration for Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020 closes today

The registration for participating in ‘Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020’ is closing today (Thursday).
Huawei organises the competition in partnership with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) with the vision to accelerate the growth of the ICT industry and facilitate ICT talents in Bangladesh, says a press release.
Interested universities and departments can enroll in the competition by sending emails to pacd.bangladesh@huawei.com, and students can find the registration link on the official Facebook page of Huawei Bangladesh (https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechBD).
The Bangladesh ICT Competition is designed for the science and engineering students and will be a two-month long programme with three rounds.
First and second round will be an individual competition, and the national final round will be a team competition.
The top three teams will get a chance to win laptops or Huawei mobile, Huawei smartwatch or smart band.
The winning team will take part in the Huawei ICT Competition regional final and global final competition. If the COVID-19 situation improves, they will also visit Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Even, they can also get a priority to work with Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited further.
The 4th year or post-graduate level students from engineering universities or science and engineering-related departments can enroll in this program. The registration should be done by the student and university, both. Universities or departments need to contact BCC or Huawei for enrollment.
The contest will have mainly two parts, termed as ‘Practical Competition’ and ‘Theory Competition.’ These will not only comprehend the necessary theoretical understanding and hands-on practical ability but also assess innovative technology application and program design capabilities, the press release adds.
This year, the competition will cover network switching and routing technical areas. And going further the new technology such as Big Data, AI, and cloud (Artificial Intelligence) will be introduced.