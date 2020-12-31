Registration for Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020 closes today

The Bangladesh ICT Competition is designed for the science and engineering students and will be a two-month long programme with three rounds.

First and second round will be an individual competition, and the national final round will be a team competition.

The top three teams will get a chance to win laptops or Huawei mobile, Huawei smartwatch or smart band.

The winning team will take part in the Huawei ICT Competition regional final and global final competition. If the COVID-19 situation improves, they will also visit Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Even, they can also get a priority to work with Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited further.