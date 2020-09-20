Respite for jobseekers as recruitment exams resume

Recruitment examinations have started once again after a six months’ hiatus due to the coronavirus situation, much to the delight of the country's jobseekers.
Different organisations have also started to publish job circulars, something that was a rarity of late.
The government has eased the age limit to take part in the recruitment examinations for government jobs, too. According to a circular published recently, the candidates who turned 30 after 25 March would be able to apply for jobs.
Two million jobseekers become eligible for the job market every year. There is no government statistics as to how many of them finally can manage jobs. But a big portion of them cannot land any job. The country's job market situation worsened as economic activities halted due to the coronavirus situation.
According to a report of International Labor Organisation (ILO), around 25 per cent youth of the country are jobless. Unemployment has doubled due to the coronavirus situation.
Against this backdrop, resumption of recruitment exams will surely placate the jobseekers.
Fire service has taken recruitment exams for the post of firemen on 15 August. The fire service authorities also held health checkups of 73 candidates for staff officer, junior trainer and station officer posts on 7 September.
The government banks also resumed their recruitment exams. Bangladesh Bank’s general manager Arif Hossain Khan told Prothom Alo that authorities have resumed some recruitment exams following health guidelines. MCQ and written examinations for 1,511 posts (officer cash) in five state banks would take place soon. Seven state banks and financial organisations have published the deadline for collecting admit cards for 771 senior officer posts. That examination would also take place soon.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has fixed 27 September for viva-voce for assistant teacher recruitment in government secondary schools.
University Grants Commission (UGC) has republished circular and extended a deadline for appointment of 37 persons in 25 posts…Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has also republished circular for recruiting 600 senior staff nurses.
The government organisations have started to publish new recruitment circulars in the last one month.
A senior official of the primary education department told Prothom Alo that they have plans to recruit 40,000 new teachers. Circular may be published soon in this end.
Department of social services under the social welfare ministry would recruit 345 people in 36 posts.
The Education Engineering Department (EED) published a circular to recruit a total of 1,194 in 12 posts. The applications for these posts will start from 22 September.
The election commission secretariat and its field offices have announced the recruitment of 273 people in 11 posts Sylhet Gas Fields Limited published circular to recruit 1,104 people in 13 posts.
Bangladesh Bank has published a circular for recruiting 61 persons in different posts. The Bankers' Selection Committee has announced recruitment of 18 officials in senior officer (financial analyst) posts in Rupali Bank.
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) will recruit eight officials in the registrar's office, medical center and institutional quality assurance cell.
Khulna Agricultural University published circular to recruit 63 persons, Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) in 20 posts and Barisal University to take 17 teachers in different departments.
Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) will recruit 98 people in 6 posts and the Directorate of Sports will recruit 20 people in 9 posts, said their respective circulars.
The Bangladesh Navy is recruiting ship captains, aircraft pilots, naval commandos and submarines in officer cadet batches. Bangladesh Air Force will recruit aircraftsmen.
National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) has issued a new circular to recruit 10 people in 6 posts.
Narcotics control department published a circular for recruitment of 43 people in wireless operator posts.
Two recruitment examinations were held last Friday.
The written examination for the post of senior officer (Engineering-Leather Technology) under Bangladesh Bank was held at the Women's Federation College in Dhanmondi.
Dhaka University graduate Mohana Yasmin expressed satisfaction over the arrangement of examination while talking to Prothom Alo.
“The authorities made good sitting arrangements taking the coronavirus situation into consideration. Only one examinee sat on each bench and one seat was vacant in the middle,” she said.
“It’s good for us if other recruitment exams start to take place,” Mohona added.
The recruitment examination for computer operator post of the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General was held at Eden College from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. The exam hosted 3,700 people.
The examinees were seen entering the examination center wearing masks. The authorities were providing them with hand sanitizers at the entrance.
Khalid Hossain, who passed out from Islamic University of Kushtia, said he was happy to sit for the recruitment exam after so many days.
Another examinee Sabina Yasmin, too, was happy to take part in the exams after a long time.
Recruitments almost stalled in private organisations during the coronavirus pandemic. Bdjobs’ CEO Fahim Mashrur said the job recruitment situation is improving slowly.
He said the job circular decreased by 80 per cent during the coronavirus situation but the situation is slowly improving now. A total of 3,000 job circulars were published last July. The circular increased by 1000 in August while around 2,500 job circulars were published in the bdjobs in the first fortnight of September.
Fahim thinks that the job market would be stable in October and November.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) suspended some recruitment examinations due to the coronavirus situation. Preliminary examinations of 41th BCS, which was scheduled for last April, and written examinations of 40th BCS have been stalled due to the coronavirus situation. Some recruitment examinations of Bangladesh Bank were also stalled.
As many as 1.5 million applicants applied for 1,100 posts in the food department but the examination was delayed. An official of the department said they will soon announce the date of the exam.
An official of Anti-Corruption Commission said recruitment exams for assistant director and deputy assistant director posts of ACC may take place next month.
Bangladesh National Scientific and Technical Documentation Center was scheduled to hold recruitment exams for scientific officer and accounts officer posts on 20 March. An official of the organisation said they will soon announce the date of the delayed exam.
Written exams for third- and fourth-class employee recruitment in civil aviation and tourism ministry, third- and fourth-class employee recruitment exams in Cotton Development Board and the health checkup for the appointment of security guards in the roads and highways department were suspended on 20 March.
Now the authorities are considering conducting these tests soon.