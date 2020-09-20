Respite for jobseekers as recruitment exams resume

Recruitment examinations have started once again after a six months’ hiatus due to the coronavirus situation, much to the delight of the country's jobseekers.

Different organisations have also started to publish job circulars, something that was a rarity of late.

The government has eased the age limit to take part in the recruitment examinations for government jobs, too. According to a circular published recently, the candidates who turned 30 after 25 March would be able to apply for jobs.

Two million jobseekers become eligible for the job market every year. There is no government statistics as to how many of them finally can manage jobs. But a big portion of them cannot land any job. The country's job market situation worsened as economic activities halted due to the coronavirus situation.

According to a report of International Labor Organisation (ILO), around 25 per cent youth of the country are jobless. Unemployment has doubled due to the coronavirus situation.

Against this backdrop, resumption of recruitment exams will surely placate the jobseekers.

Fire service has taken recruitment exams for the post of firemen on 15 August. The fire service authorities also held health checkups of 73 candidates for staff officer, junior trainer and station officer posts on 7 September.