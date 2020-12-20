RU student found dead at home in Patuakhali

Police on Saturday recovered the hanging body of a Rajshahi University student from his home in Patuakhali Sadar upazila, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Debjyoti Bosak Partho, a second year student of Anthropology department at the university.

Anthropology department professor Bokhtiar Ahmed said Partho might have committed suicide around 5:00am on Saturday.

“The reason for suicide is not known yet. But I was informed by his classmates that he was depressed,” he added.

His body was found hanging in his room and declared dead after being taken to the Patuakhali general hospital, according to the deceased’s classmates.

The deceased’s body was kept in the morgue for an autopsy.

